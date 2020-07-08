All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5339 Sandwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5339 Sandwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5339 Sandwood Drive

5339 Sandwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5339 Sandwood Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Spectacular 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Lawrence Township. This home has been newly renovated with brand new flooring, carpet, and paint. Kitchen has new white cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Home also includes an unfinished basement for storage, large fenced in backyard, and a deck perfect for entertaining!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 Sandwood Drive have any available units?
5339 Sandwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5339 Sandwood Drive have?
Some of 5339 Sandwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5339 Sandwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5339 Sandwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 Sandwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5339 Sandwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5339 Sandwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5339 Sandwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5339 Sandwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5339 Sandwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 Sandwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5339 Sandwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5339 Sandwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5339 Sandwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 Sandwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5339 Sandwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5339 Sandwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5339 Sandwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis