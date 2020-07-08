5339 Sandwood Drive

Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Spectacular 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Lawrence Township. This home has been newly renovated with brand new flooring, carpet, and paint. Kitchen has new white cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Home also includes an unfinished basement for storage, large fenced in backyard, and a deck perfect for entertaining!

