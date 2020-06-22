All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5275 Traditions Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5275 Traditions Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5275 Traditions Road

5275 Traditions Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5275 Traditions Road, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

The property is located at 5275 Traditions Road. It is a bi-level home built in 1991, has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, and has a 2 car attached garage, huge backyard ready for your enjoyment. It is located in Lawrence Township.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5275 Traditions Road have any available units?
5275 Traditions Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5275 Traditions Road currently offering any rent specials?
5275 Traditions Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 Traditions Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5275 Traditions Road is pet friendly.
Does 5275 Traditions Road offer parking?
Yes, 5275 Traditions Road does offer parking.
Does 5275 Traditions Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5275 Traditions Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 Traditions Road have a pool?
No, 5275 Traditions Road does not have a pool.
Does 5275 Traditions Road have accessible units?
No, 5275 Traditions Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 Traditions Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5275 Traditions Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5275 Traditions Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5275 Traditions Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis