5150 N Kercheval Dr
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5150 N Kercheval Dr
5150 North Kercheval Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5150 North Kercheval Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lawrence Twp - 3 br ranch - Three bedroom, one story home in Lawrence Twp. Gas heat, AC, Fence, two car garage. Stove & dishwasher provided.
(RLNE1984816)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5150 N Kercheval Dr have any available units?
5150 N Kercheval Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 5150 N Kercheval Dr have?
Some of 5150 N Kercheval Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5150 N Kercheval Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5150 N Kercheval Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 N Kercheval Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5150 N Kercheval Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 5150 N Kercheval Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5150 N Kercheval Dr offers parking.
Does 5150 N Kercheval Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 N Kercheval Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 N Kercheval Dr have a pool?
No, 5150 N Kercheval Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5150 N Kercheval Dr have accessible units?
No, 5150 N Kercheval Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 N Kercheval Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 N Kercheval Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 N Kercheval Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5150 N Kercheval Dr has units with air conditioning.
