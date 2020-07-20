All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5118 Gray Wood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5118 Gray Wood Court
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

5118 Gray Wood Court

5118 Gray Wood Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5118 Gray Wood Ct, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute, open, move in ready 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Close to shopping, restaurants. Lawrence school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have any available units?
5118 Gray Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5118 Gray Wood Court have?
Some of 5118 Gray Wood Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 Gray Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Gray Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Gray Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 5118 Gray Wood Court offers parking.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have a pool?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLawrence 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawrence Apartments with BalconiesLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis