Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5118 Gray Wood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5118 Gray Wood Court
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5118 Gray Wood Court
5118 Gray Wood Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5118 Gray Wood Ct, Lawrence, IN 46235
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute, open, move in ready 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Close to shopping, restaurants. Lawrence school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have any available units?
5118 Gray Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 5118 Gray Wood Court have?
Some of 5118 Gray Wood Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5118 Gray Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Gray Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Gray Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 5118 Gray Wood Court offers parking.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have a pool?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 Gray Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 Gray Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 Bedroom Apartments
Lawrence 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawrence Apartments with Balconies
Lawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Yorktown, IN
Lebanon, IN
Greensburg, IN
Franklin, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis