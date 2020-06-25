All apartments in Lawrence
5016 Leone Dr.

5016 Leone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Leone Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love this 3 bedroom Lawrence home even more than the great schools. Completely updated and ready to be your home. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Leone Dr. have any available units?
5016 Leone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5016 Leone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Leone Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Leone Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Leone Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 5016 Leone Dr. offer parking?
No, 5016 Leone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5016 Leone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Leone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Leone Dr. have a pool?
No, 5016 Leone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Leone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5016 Leone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Leone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Leone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Leone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 Leone Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
