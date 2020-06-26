Rent Calculator
4910 BARLOW Drive
4910 Barlow Drive
Location
4910 Barlow Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Bungalow in Lawrence, New Carpeting in the Living Room, Hallway and both Bedrooms. Nice yard with the back yard fully fenced in. Two car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4910 BARLOW Drive have any available units?
4910 BARLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 4910 BARLOW Drive have?
Some of 4910 BARLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4910 BARLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4910 BARLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 BARLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4910 BARLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 4910 BARLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4910 BARLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 4910 BARLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 BARLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 BARLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 4910 BARLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4910 BARLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4910 BARLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 BARLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4910 BARLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4910 BARLOW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4910 BARLOW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
