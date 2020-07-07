All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4814 Leone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4814 Leone Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

4814 Leone Dr

4814 Leone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4814 Leone Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NORTH EAST/LAWRENCE
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car detached garage
Great value for a Ranch in Lawrence Twp School district! All maintenance free floors. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Leone Dr have any available units?
4814 Leone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4814 Leone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Leone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Leone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Leone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 4814 Leone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4814 Leone Dr offers parking.
Does 4814 Leone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Leone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Leone Dr have a pool?
No, 4814 Leone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Leone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4814 Leone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Leone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Leone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Leone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 Leone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis