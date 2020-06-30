Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4803 N Kenyon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4803 N Kenyon Dr
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4803 N Kenyon Dr
4803 North Kenyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4803 North Kenyon Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom home in Lawrence - Visit www.rently.com to check out this 3 bedroom home in Lawrence Indiana.
(RLNE5226251)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4803 N Kenyon Dr have any available units?
4803 N Kenyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
Is 4803 N Kenyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4803 N Kenyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 N Kenyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4803 N Kenyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 4803 N Kenyon Dr offer parking?
No, 4803 N Kenyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4803 N Kenyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 N Kenyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 N Kenyon Dr have a pool?
No, 4803 N Kenyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4803 N Kenyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4803 N Kenyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 N Kenyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4803 N Kenyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 N Kenyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4803 N Kenyon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
