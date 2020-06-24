All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4768 Normal Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4768 Normal Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4768 Normal Ave

4768 Normal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4768 Normal Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lawrence Twp - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, one story home near 47th and Franklin in Lawrence Twp. Gas heat, AC, 1 car garage. Includes dishwasher, and gas stove

(RLNE5073510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4768 Normal Ave have any available units?
4768 Normal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4768 Normal Ave have?
Some of 4768 Normal Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4768 Normal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4768 Normal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4768 Normal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4768 Normal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 4768 Normal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4768 Normal Ave offers parking.
Does 4768 Normal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4768 Normal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4768 Normal Ave have a pool?
No, 4768 Normal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4768 Normal Ave have accessible units?
No, 4768 Normal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4768 Normal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4768 Normal Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4768 Normal Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4768 Normal Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis