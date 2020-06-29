Cute remodeled Bungalow in Old Town Lawrence. New Kitchen, paint and carpeting waiting for you. Appliances include refrigerator/freezer and stove. Washer and dryer hook ups. Tenant pays own utilities. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 Payton Avenue have any available units?
4705 Payton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4705 Payton Avenue have?
Some of 4705 Payton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Payton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Payton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.