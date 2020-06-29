4705 Payton Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Cute remodeled Bungalow in Old Town Lawrence. New Kitchen, paint and carpeting waiting for you. Appliances include refrigerator/freezer and stove. Washer and dryer hook ups. Tenant pays own utilities. No pets please.