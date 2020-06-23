All apartments in Lawrence
4550 Richardt Avenue

4550 North Richardt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4550 North Richardt Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Lawrence Township - Half Double - Newly renovated two bedroom half double in Lawrence Township with central air and one car garage. Close to 465 this is a must see! Call (317) 254-8888 or visit our website at discoverproperties.net to schedule a time to view.

(RLNE4557143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 Richardt Avenue have any available units?
4550 Richardt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4550 Richardt Avenue have?
Some of 4550 Richardt Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 Richardt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Richardt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Richardt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4550 Richardt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4550 Richardt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4550 Richardt Avenue offers parking.
Does 4550 Richardt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 Richardt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Richardt Avenue have a pool?
No, 4550 Richardt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Richardt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4550 Richardt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Richardt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 Richardt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4550 Richardt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4550 Richardt Avenue has units with air conditioning.
