4550 Richardt Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lawrence Township - Half Double - Newly renovated two bedroom half double in Lawrence Township with central air and one car garage. Close to 465 this is a must see! Call (317) 254-8888 or visit our website at discoverproperties.net to schedule a time to view.



(RLNE4557143)