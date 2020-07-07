All apartments in Lawrence
Lawrence, IN
4520 Clinton St
4520 Clinton St

4520 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Clinton Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e98d7fa0a4 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Clinton St have any available units?
4520 Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4520 Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Clinton St pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Clinton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 4520 Clinton St offer parking?
No, 4520 Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Clinton St have a pool?
No, 4520 Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 4520 Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Clinton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Clinton St does not have units with air conditioning.

