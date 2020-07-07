2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in lawrence! We provide stove and refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities. No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income. $50 app fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4435 N Maple Ln have any available units?
4435 N Maple Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4435 N Maple Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4435 N Maple Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.