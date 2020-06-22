Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lawrence
Home
Lawrence, IN
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have any available units?
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have?
Some of 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does offer parking.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
