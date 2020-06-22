All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12611 Crystal Pointe Drive

12611 Crystal Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12611 Crystal Pointe Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have any available units?
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have?
Some of 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12611 Crystal Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does offer parking.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12611 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
