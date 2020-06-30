Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
12471 Doe Lane
12471 Doe Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12471 Doe Ln, Lawrence, IN 46236
Hidden Creek At Geist
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent home near Old Oakland Golf Course. Master suite has separate tub/shower/walk-in- closet. Child friendly back yard.
Ready NOW!! 6 months lease with owners approval!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12471 Doe Lane have any available units?
12471 Doe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 12471 Doe Lane have?
Some of 12471 Doe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12471 Doe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12471 Doe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12471 Doe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12471 Doe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 12471 Doe Lane offer parking?
No, 12471 Doe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12471 Doe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12471 Doe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12471 Doe Lane have a pool?
No, 12471 Doe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12471 Doe Lane have accessible units?
No, 12471 Doe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12471 Doe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12471 Doe Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12471 Doe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12471 Doe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
