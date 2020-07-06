All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12130 Madrone Drive
Location

12130 Madrone Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12130 Madrone Drive have any available units?
12130 Madrone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12130 Madrone Drive have?
Some of 12130 Madrone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12130 Madrone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12130 Madrone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12130 Madrone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12130 Madrone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12130 Madrone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12130 Madrone Drive offers parking.
Does 12130 Madrone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12130 Madrone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12130 Madrone Drive have a pool?
No, 12130 Madrone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12130 Madrone Drive have accessible units?
No, 12130 Madrone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12130 Madrone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12130 Madrone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12130 Madrone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12130 Madrone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

