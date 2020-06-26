All apartments in Lawrence
12029 Meadow Lane
12029 Meadow Lane

12029 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12029 Meadow Lane, Lawrence, IN 46236
Oaklandon Northeast

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath home just came out of renovation! It has new fixtures, beautiful new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with a separate dining area, a huge backyard perfect for summer entertaining, and a 1 car attached garage. THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12029 Meadow Lane have any available units?
12029 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 12029 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12029 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12029 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12029 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12029 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12029 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 12029 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12029 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12029 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 12029 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12029 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 12029 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12029 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12029 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12029 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12029 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
