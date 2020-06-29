All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
11608 Glenn Abbey Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

11608 Glenn Abbey Lane

11608 Glenn Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11608 Glenn Abbey Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5432302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane have any available units?
11608 Glenn Abbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane have?
Some of 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11608 Glenn Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane has a pool.
Does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane have accessible units?
No, 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11608 Glenn Abbey Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis