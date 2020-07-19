Beautiful Ranch Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Wood burning fireplace and screened in back porch. Eat in kitchen with stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. This home is definitely a must see. Call to schedule a showing 317-794-2064.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11443 Corbett Dr have any available units?
11443 Corbett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11443 Corbett Dr have?
Some of 11443 Corbett Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11443 Corbett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11443 Corbett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11443 Corbett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11443 Corbett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11443 Corbett Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11443 Corbett Dr offers parking.
Does 11443 Corbett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11443 Corbett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11443 Corbett Dr have a pool?
No, 11443 Corbett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11443 Corbett Dr have accessible units?
No, 11443 Corbett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11443 Corbett Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11443 Corbett Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11443 Corbett Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11443 Corbett Dr has units with air conditioning.