Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exciting opportunity on this brick duplex in Lawrence TWP! Offering 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living room, large eat-in kitchen & laundry rm PLUS 1 car att garage in a rural setting. The carpet is very clean, and the kitchen and 1.5 bathrooms ar all very modern. Call today to see it before its gone. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.