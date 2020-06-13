Apartment List
9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN

Finding an apartment in Lakes of the Four Seasons that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
Results within 5 miles of Lakes of the Four Seasons

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Lakes of the Four Seasons
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
7549 Broadway
7549 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
7549 Broadway is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 1,500 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a spacious backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5435 Georgia Street
5435 Georgia Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
819 sqft
5435 Georgia Street is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville, IN. This home comes with central air and kitchen appliances. Schedule your showing today at www.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN

Finding an apartment in Lakes of the Four Seasons that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

