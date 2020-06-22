All apartments in Lafayette
316 Plantation

316 Plantation Way · No Longer Available
Location

316 Plantation Way, Lafayette, IN 47909

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage - This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath house offers cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen, plenty of storage and friendly family neighborhood.

(RLNE5848638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Plantation have any available units?
316 Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, IN.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
Is 316 Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
316 Plantation isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Plantation pet-friendly?
No, 316 Plantation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 316 Plantation offer parking?
Yes, 316 Plantation does offer parking.
Does 316 Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Plantation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Plantation have a pool?
No, 316 Plantation does not have a pool.
Does 316 Plantation have accessible units?
No, 316 Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Plantation have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Plantation does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Plantation have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Plantation does not have units with air conditioning.
