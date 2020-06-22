Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage - This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath house offers cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen, plenty of storage and friendly family neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Plantation have any available units?
316 Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, IN.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
Is 316 Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
316 Plantation isn't currently offering any rent specials.