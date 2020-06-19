All apartments in Lafayette
1933 Salem.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1933 Salem

1933 Salem Street · (765) 420-8200
Location

1933 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN 47904

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1933 Salem - Apartment 1 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1st Floor apartment -

(RLNE5787626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1933 Salem have any available units?
1933 Salem has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
Is 1933 Salem currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Salem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Salem pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 Salem is pet friendly.
Does 1933 Salem offer parking?
No, 1933 Salem does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Salem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Salem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Salem have a pool?
No, 1933 Salem does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Salem have accessible units?
No, 1933 Salem does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Salem have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Salem does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Salem have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Salem does not have units with air conditioning.

