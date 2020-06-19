Sign Up
Home
/
Lafayette, IN
/
1933 Salem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM
Check Availability
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1933 Salem
1933 Salem Street
·
(765) 420-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1933 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN 47904
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1933 Salem - Apartment 1 · Avail. now
$750
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1st Floor apartment -
(RLNE5787626)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1933 Salem have any available units?
1933 Salem has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lafayette Rent Report
.
Is 1933 Salem currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Salem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Salem pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 Salem is pet friendly.
Does 1933 Salem offer parking?
No, 1933 Salem does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Salem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Salem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Salem have a pool?
No, 1933 Salem does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Salem have accessible units?
No, 1933 Salem does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Salem have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Salem does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Salem have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Salem does not have units with air conditioning.
