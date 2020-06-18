Rent Calculator
Lafayette, IN
1701 Pierce Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1701 Pierce Street
1701 Pierce Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1701 Pierce Street, Lafayette, IN 47904
Hanna
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1701 Pierce Street Available 08/03/20 -
(RLNE4154175)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Pierce Street have any available units?
1701 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, IN
.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lafayette Rent Report
.
Is 1701 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lafayette
.
Does 1701 Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
