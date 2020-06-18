All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1701 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, IN
/
1701 Pierce Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1701 Pierce Street

1701 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1701 Pierce Street, Lafayette, IN 47904
Hanna

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1701 Pierce Street Available 08/03/20 -

(RLNE4154175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Pierce Street have any available units?
1701 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, IN.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
Is 1701 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1701 Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Pierce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Gate Apartments
3140 Coppergate Circle
Lafayette, IN 47909
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln
Lafayette, IN 47905
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St
Lafayette, IN 47909

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with BalconyLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INAvon, INKokomo, INPeru, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INTipton, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University