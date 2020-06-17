All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1415 Congress St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, IN
/
1415 Congress St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

1415 Congress St

1415 Congress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1415 Congress Street, Lafayette, IN 47905
Valley Center

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom Home with a 2 Car Garage and a Basement. This home is located just off Kossuth. It is walking distance to the park. Large eat in kitchen. Plenty of off street parking. Give us a call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Congress St have any available units?
1415 Congress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, IN.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
Is 1415 Congress St currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Congress St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Congress St pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Congress St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1415 Congress St offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Congress St does offer parking.
Does 1415 Congress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Congress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Congress St have a pool?
No, 1415 Congress St does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Congress St have accessible units?
No, 1415 Congress St does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Congress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Congress St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Congress St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Congress St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln
Lafayette, IN 47905
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St
Lafayette, IN 47909

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with BalconyLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INAvon, INKokomo, INPeru, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INTipton, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University