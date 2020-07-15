Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kokomo, IN
/
1214 W. Havens #2
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 6
1214 W. Havens #2
1214 West Havens Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kokomo
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1214 West Havens Street, Kokomo, IN 46901
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home with washer/dryer hookup. Utilities included. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have any available units?
1214 W. Havens #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kokomo, IN
.
Is 1214 W. Havens #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 W. Havens #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 W. Havens #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kokomo
.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 offer parking?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have a pool?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have accessible units?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
