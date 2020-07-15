All apartments in Kokomo
Find more places like 1214 W. Havens #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kokomo, IN
/
1214 W. Havens #2
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

1214 W. Havens #2

1214 West Havens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kokomo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1214 West Havens Street, Kokomo, IN 46901

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home with washer/dryer hookup. Utilities included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have any available units?
1214 W. Havens #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kokomo, IN.
Is 1214 W. Havens #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 W. Havens #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 W. Havens #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kokomo.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 offer parking?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have a pool?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have accessible units?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 W. Havens #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 W. Havens #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

First Flats
1930 S Goyer Rd
Kokomo, IN 46902

Similar Pages

Kokomo Dog Friendly Apartments
Kokomo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INPeru, INDanville, IN
Huntington, INLebanon, INWarsaw, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-KokomoHuntington University
University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion