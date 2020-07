Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room playground pool bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court accessible parking 24hr maintenance dog grooming area guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table

Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr. in Jeffersonville, this community is a terrific place to live! Just minutes away from Jeffersonville High School, Meijer, Rural King and so much more! Offering a beautiful 24-hour clubhouse, fitness center, bike repair shop, a huge *pool, *grills, *fire pits - this is the place to live and relax in Jeffersonville! A pet-friendly community allowing dogs of all sizes (please, no restricted breeds) who can spend their days being pampered in their own spa area or playing in their special dog park! Please call us to set up your tour! (RLNE4768137) (* = coming soon)