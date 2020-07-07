All apartments in Ingalls
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

7723 Mansfield Way

7723 Mansfield Way · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7723 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN 46048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

THIS HOUSE IS SUPER SPACIOUS WITH MANY UPGRADES!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a huge kitchen that has an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space, large rooms, a 2 car attached garage, a nice size front yard and huge backyard with a deck that will be perfect for summer enjoyment!! There are too many amenities to list!! THIS HOUSE WILL LEASE QUICKLY, SO DON'T DELAY!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7723 Mansfield Way have any available units?
7723 Mansfield Way has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7723 Mansfield Way have?
Some of 7723 Mansfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7723 Mansfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
7723 Mansfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 Mansfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7723 Mansfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 7723 Mansfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 7723 Mansfield Way offers parking.
Does 7723 Mansfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7723 Mansfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 Mansfield Way have a pool?
No, 7723 Mansfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 7723 Mansfield Way have accessible units?
No, 7723 Mansfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 Mansfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7723 Mansfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7723 Mansfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7723 Mansfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
