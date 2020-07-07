7723 Mansfield Way

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



THIS HOUSE IS SUPER SPACIOUS WITH MANY UPGRADES!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a huge kitchen that has an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space, large rooms, a 2 car attached garage, a nice size front yard and huge backyard with a deck that will be perfect for summer enjoyment!! There are too many amenities to list!! THIS HOUSE WILL LEASE QUICKLY, SO DON'T DELAY!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



