Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

7657 Charlotte Drive

7657 Charlotte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7657 Charlotte Drive, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,984 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, January 20, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spe

(RLNE5248386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7657 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
7657 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
What amenities does 7657 Charlotte Drive have?
Some of 7657 Charlotte Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7657 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7657 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7657 Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7657 Charlotte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ingalls.
Does 7657 Charlotte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7657 Charlotte Drive offers parking.
Does 7657 Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7657 Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7657 Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 7657 Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7657 Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 7657 Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7657 Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7657 Charlotte Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7657 Charlotte Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7657 Charlotte Drive has units with air conditioning.

