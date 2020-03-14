All apartments in Ingalls
Find more places like 319 North ALFONTE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ingalls, IN
/
319 North ALFONTE Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

319 North ALFONTE Street

319 North Alfonte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

319 North Alfonte Street, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have any available units?
319 North ALFONTE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
Is 319 North ALFONTE Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 North ALFONTE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 North ALFONTE Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ingalls.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street offer parking?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have a pool?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have accessible units?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INPendleton, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, IN
Tipton, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INMarion, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INGreensburg, INDanville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis