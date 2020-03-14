Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ingalls
Find more places like 319 North ALFONTE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ingalls, IN
/
319 North ALFONTE Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
319 North ALFONTE Street
319 North Alfonte Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
319 North Alfonte Street, Ingalls, IN 46048
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have any available units?
319 North ALFONTE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ingalls, IN
.
Is 319 North ALFONTE Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 North ALFONTE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 North ALFONTE Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ingalls
.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street offer parking?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have a pool?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have accessible units?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 North ALFONTE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 North ALFONTE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
Pendleton, IN
Cumberland, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Tipton, IN
New Castle, IN
Franklin, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Marion, IN
Lebanon, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Greensburg, IN
Danville, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis