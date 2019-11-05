All apartments in Ingalls
Location

315 North Meridian Street, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 North Meridian Street have any available units?
315 North Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
Is 315 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 North Meridian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 North Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ingalls.
Does 315 North Meridian Street offer parking?
No, 315 North Meridian Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 North Meridian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 North Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 315 North Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 315 North Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 North Meridian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 North Meridian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 North Meridian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
