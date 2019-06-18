All apartments in Ingalls
Find more places like 10800 Wymm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ingalls, IN
/
10800 Wymm Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

10800 Wymm Lane

10800 Wymm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10800 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,220 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4947388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Wymm Lane have any available units?
10800 Wymm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
What amenities does 10800 Wymm Lane have?
Some of 10800 Wymm Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Wymm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Wymm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Wymm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Wymm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Wymm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Wymm Lane offers parking.
Does 10800 Wymm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 Wymm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Wymm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Wymm Lane has a pool.
Does 10800 Wymm Lane have accessible units?
No, 10800 Wymm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Wymm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10800 Wymm Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 Wymm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10800 Wymm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INPendleton, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, IN
Tipton, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INMarion, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INGreensburg, INDanville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis