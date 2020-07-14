All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Willow Glen East

Open Now until 6pm
9955 Fulbrook Dr · (512) 842-4703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9955 Fulbrook Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Glen East.

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
carport
clubhouse
playground
tennis court
At Willow Glen East, youll discover dependable maintenance, conscientious management and a quality environment. Youll find its an Apartment Community that says, Youre Home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Holding Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 1
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $30/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Glen East have any available units?
Willow Glen East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow Glen East have?
Some of Willow Glen East's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Glen East currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Glen East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Glen East pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Glen East is pet friendly.
Does Willow Glen East offer parking?
Yes, Willow Glen East offers parking.
Does Willow Glen East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willow Glen East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Glen East have a pool?
Yes, Willow Glen East has a pool.
Does Willow Glen East have accessible units?
No, Willow Glen East does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Glen East have units with dishwashers?
No, Willow Glen East does not have units with dishwashers.
