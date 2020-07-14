Willow Glen East

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Holding Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 1
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $30/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.