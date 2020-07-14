Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome to Westpark Townhomes! Westpark Townhomes is located on the west side of Indianapolis, in Wayne Township. Zinger Property Group recently took over this community and we truly cares about our residents and their experiences. We've just completed a full-scale renovation of the property - you'll love our upgraded apartments. In additions to our wooded park-like setting, our location provides easy access to Interstate 465, and 10th Street and Girls School Road. Additionally, WestPark Townhomes is just minutes away from IUPUI and Stericycle as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment available in Indianapolis and nearby Avon and Speedway.



WestPark Townhomes offers its residents unique one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes with recently upgraded finishes including all bathrooms and kitchens receiving imported granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Also, each kitchen has an under mount stainless steel kitchen sink and all townhomes come equipped with