Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

West Park

1225 West Park Way · (833) 387-1261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit LL7855 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit JD7842 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome to Westpark Townhomes! Westpark Townhomes is located on the west side of Indianapolis, in Wayne Township. Zinger Property Group recently took over this community and we truly cares about our residents and their experiences. We've just completed a full-scale renovation of the property - you'll love our upgraded apartments. In additions to our wooded park-like setting, our location provides easy access to Interstate 465, and 10th Street and Girls School Road. Additionally, WestPark Townhomes is just minutes away from IUPUI and Stericycle as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment available in Indianapolis and nearby Avon and Speedway.

WestPark Townhomes offers its residents unique one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes with recently upgraded finishes including all bathrooms and kitchens receiving imported granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Also, each kitchen has an under mount stainless steel kitchen sink and all townhomes come equipped with

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 (1 Pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Park have any available units?
West Park has 2 units available starting at $1,031 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does West Park have?
Some of West Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Park currently offering any rent specials?
West Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Park pet-friendly?
Yes, West Park is pet friendly.
Does West Park offer parking?
Yes, West Park offers parking.
Does West Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Park have a pool?
Yes, West Park has a pool.
Does West Park have accessible units?
No, West Park does not have accessible units.
Does West Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Park has units with dishwashers.
