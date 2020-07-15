Veridian Castleton

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

New ownership will bring exciting new changes to Columns of Castleton! Apartment interiors will be updated with new paint schemes, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, all new hardware, and wood-look flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Residents will enjoy a new 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center and an updated pool and lounge area. Columns offers a variety of floor plans to suit all lifestyles. Choose from a one, two, or three bedroom garden apartments or townhomes or a one-bedroom with den. All our styles are generously proportioned with plenty of closet space. Quietly nestled in a beautiful residential area, Columns of Castleton offers gracious living with all new modern finishes. Welcome home.