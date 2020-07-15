All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Veridian Castleton

7629 Ivywood Dr · (971) 340-2250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7629 Ivywood Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7642-A · Avail. Aug 8

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 7755-C · Avail. Aug 8

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 7807-C · Avail. Aug 15

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Veridian Castleton.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
New ownership will bring exciting new changes to Columns of Castleton! Apartment interiors will be updated with new paint schemes, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, all new hardware, and wood-look flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Residents will enjoy a new 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center and an updated pool and lounge area. Columns offers a variety of floor plans to suit all lifestyles. Choose from a one, two, or three bedroom garden apartments or townhomes or a one-bedroom with den. All our styles are generously proportioned with plenty of closet space. Quietly nestled in a beautiful residential area, Columns of Castleton offers gracious living with all new modern finishes. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Veridian Castleton have any available units?
Veridian Castleton has 9 units available starting at $1,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Veridian Castleton have?
Some of Veridian Castleton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Veridian Castleton currently offering any rent specials?
Veridian Castleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Veridian Castleton pet-friendly?
No, Veridian Castleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Veridian Castleton offer parking?
Yes, Veridian Castleton offers parking.
Does Veridian Castleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Veridian Castleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Veridian Castleton have a pool?
Yes, Veridian Castleton has a pool.
Does Veridian Castleton have accessible units?
No, Veridian Castleton does not have accessible units.
Does Veridian Castleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Veridian Castleton has units with dishwashers.
