Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

Turnverein

902 N Meridian St · (415) 870-3184
Location

902 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,810

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Turnverein.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
carport
Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club. During a 1980 renovation, a center atrium was added and the original ball room, natatorium, and gymnasium were turned into a full sized penthouse and 50 apartments. Many of these apartments still boast original stained glass windows and walnut woodwork. The Turnverein was added to the National Register of Historic places in 1983 and stands out as one of Indianapolis' finest addresses.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $225
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, 1 assigned space, car port $60 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Turnverein have any available units?
Turnverein has 7 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Turnverein have?
Some of Turnverein's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Turnverein currently offering any rent specials?
Turnverein is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Turnverein pet-friendly?
Yes, Turnverein is pet friendly.
Does Turnverein offer parking?
Yes, Turnverein offers parking.
Does Turnverein have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Turnverein offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Turnverein have a pool?
Yes, Turnverein has a pool.
Does Turnverein have accessible units?
No, Turnverein does not have accessible units.
Does Turnverein have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Turnverein has units with dishwashers.
