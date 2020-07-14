Turnverein

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $225
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, 1 assigned space, car port $60 per month.