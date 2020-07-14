Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly carport

Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club. During a 1980 renovation, a center atrium was added and the original ball room, natatorium, and gymnasium were turned into a full sized penthouse and 50 apartments. Many of these apartments still boast original stained glass windows and walnut woodwork. The Turnverein was added to the National Register of Historic places in 1983 and stands out as one of Indianapolis' finest addresses.