Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Timber Point Apartments

6201 Newberry Rd · (317) 653-4294
Location

6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0.10-101 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.20-102 · Avail. Sep 25

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.02-101 · Avail. Oct 2

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0.06-108 · Avail. Sep 11

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0.08-304 · Avail. Aug 14

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0.20-305 · Avail. Aug 21

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0.26-102 · Avail. Sep 11

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0.25-303 · Avail. Sep 18

$935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0.26-302 · Avail. Sep 25

$935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

See 8+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0.25-108 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0.27-101 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Point Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
internet access
Timber Point&nbsp;is conveniently located near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, with easy access to I-465,and all thoroughfares. A quiet residential setting is only the beginning. Enjoy the comfort of our spacious one, two, three and four bedroom floorplans. Let us take care of the details, while you relax and enjoy your new home at Timber Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. We have open parking at no cast, and both carports and garages available for rent. Please contact us for more information on availability and pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Timber Point Apartments have any available units?
Timber Point Apartments has 22 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Timber Point Apartments have?
Some of Timber Point Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Timber Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Timber Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Timber Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timber Point Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Timber Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Timber Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Timber Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Timber Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.

