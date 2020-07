Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table internet access package receiving sauna parking playground

From the first moment you step through our door at The Wylde at Eagle Creek, you will know you are home. Apartment homes are filled with natural light from the large windows, and floor plans are open concept to give you plenty of space. We guarantee that our collection of lifestyle amenities will not be matched. Amenities include the Best Fitness Center in Eagle Creek, swimming pool, billiards room, and Wifi lounge. The grounds of the community are peaceful and serene, complete with mature trees and two lakes with beautiful fountains. Conveniently located on 46th Street, The Wylde at Eagle Creek has quick access to I-465 and I-65, and just a few miles south of Traders Point shopping & dining.