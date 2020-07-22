The Springs Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 - $1000
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Stainless Steel Appliance Upgrade: $50/month
Luxury Upgrade: $150-250/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage: included in all leases (some with attached garage);
Open parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.