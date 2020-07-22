All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like The Springs Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
The Springs Apartment Homes
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Springs Apartment Homes

8851 Springside Ln E · (317) 434-1531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8851 Springside Ln E, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8851 Springside Lane East · Avail. Aug 8

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 8851 Springside Lane East · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Springs Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 - $1000
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Stainless Steel Appliance Upgrade: $50/month Luxury Upgrade: $150-250/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage: included in all leases (some with attached garage); Open parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Springs Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Springs Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Springs Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Springs Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Springs Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Springs Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Springs Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Springs Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Springs Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Springs Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Springs Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Springs Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Springs Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Springs Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Springs Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Springs Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Springs Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Springs Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Springs Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity