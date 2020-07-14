All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Residences on 56th Street

6800 Brendon Way Ndr · (833) 428-3230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Brendonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 582 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 583 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 579 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 544 · Avail. Oct 3

$905

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 545 · Avail. Sep 21

$905

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. Aug 29

$905

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 90+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 687 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,149

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 689 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,149

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 616 · Avail. now

$1,149

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1082 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences on 56th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District. R56 has just finalized a full-scale modern apartment renovation project which boasts the trendiest finishes in the Indianapolis market. Newly designed rental apartments include: White Quartz Countertops, Soft-Close Espresso Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Plank Flooring, Custom LED Lighting, Brushed Nickel Finishes - all with masterful architecture. The Residences on 56th Street welcomes the whole family with Pet Friendly Apartment homes - no weight or breed restrictions. Coming in 2019, the apartment community, R56, will be completing stunning upgrades to the amenity package that will include a Brand New: Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, Commercial Grade Fitness Center, Game Room, and much more. Poised in the perfect l

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences on 56th Street have any available units?
The Residences on 56th Street has 123 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences on 56th Street have?
Some of The Residences on 56th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences on 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences on 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences on 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences on 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does The Residences on 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, The Residences on 56th Street offers parking.
Does The Residences on 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences on 56th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences on 56th Street have a pool?
Yes, The Residences on 56th Street has a pool.
Does The Residences on 56th Street have accessible units?
No, The Residences on 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does The Residences on 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences on 56th Street has units with dishwashers.
