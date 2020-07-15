All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

The Aura Apartment Homes

3035 W 39th St · (763) 703-6029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Indianapolis
Location

3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Wynnedale - Spring Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-2013 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 02-3011 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Unit 01-3020 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Aura Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
car wash area
carport
green community
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
The Aura Apartments are located minutes from Marian University, two miles from Butler University, and a quick 15 minutes to downtown Indianapolis. Our community is one mile from Indianapolis Music of Art and Riverside Golf Course, and is two miles from Riverside Park and the White River Wapahini Trail. Our residents prefer The Aura Apartments near downtown Indianapolis because of our wide range of amenities, including new state-of-the art fitness center with clubhouse, a convenient business center with wifi, sparkling pool and common hallway control access system. The Aura Apartments also offers a gated community that is pet friendly! Call today and schedule a tour of your new home at The Aura!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Aura Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Aura Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Aura Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Aura Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Aura Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Aura Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Aura Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Aura Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Aura Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Aura Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Aura Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Aura Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Aura Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Aura Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Aura Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Aura Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Aura Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Aura Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

