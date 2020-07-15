The Aura Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court car wash area carport green community guest parking hot tub key fob access

The Aura Apartments are located minutes from Marian University, two miles from Butler University, and a quick 15 minutes to downtown Indianapolis. Our community is one mile from Indianapolis Music of Art and Riverside Golf Course, and is two miles from Riverside Park and the White River Wapahini Trail. Our residents prefer The Aura Apartments near downtown Indianapolis because of our wide range of amenities, including new state-of-the art fitness center with clubhouse, a convenient business center with wifi, sparkling pool and common hallway control access system. The Aura Apartments also offers a gated community that is pet friendly! Call today and schedule a tour of your new home at The Aura!