Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Temple Lofts... The Answer To Your Prayers.

Come experience Divine Living! Temple Lofts is a stunning church conversion into loft-style and traditional apartments. With 14 unique floor plans, our brand new apartments boast distinctive design elements from this re-imagined church, ranging from vaulted ceilings to French balconies in loft apartments. Old world craftsmanship blends with contemporary design, sophisticated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washers & dryers and more.