Temple Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

Temple Lofts

1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St · (317) 344-8741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-215 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,310

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 2-216 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,310

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 2-226 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,310

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 834 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Temple Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Temple Lofts... The Answer To Your Prayers.
Come experience Divine Living! Temple Lofts is a stunning church conversion into loft-style and traditional apartments. With 14 unique floor plans, our brand new apartments boast distinctive design elements from this re-imagined church, ranging from vaulted ceilings to French balconies in loft apartments. Old world craftsmanship blends with contemporary design, sophisticated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washers & dryers and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $225
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee, $40 key fob fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free resident parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Temple Lofts have any available units?
Temple Lofts has 5 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Temple Lofts have?
Some of Temple Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Temple Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Temple Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Temple Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Temple Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Temple Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Temple Lofts offers parking.
Does Temple Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Temple Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Temple Lofts have a pool?
No, Temple Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Temple Lofts have accessible units?
No, Temple Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Temple Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Temple Lofts has units with dishwashers.
