Strawbridge Green Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub internet access trash valet

Strawbridge Green offers our residents the convenience of living near the city, while providing the privacy of living outside. While you have the space to spread out and relax in our spacious apartments & townhomes or with your four-legged friend on one of our lawns, you will also love being within 20 minutes of downtown Indianapolis. Living in the neighborhood of Beech Grove, you will enjoy many features that you just can't find in the city, such as a resident-only swimming pool & sundeck, community laundry facilities, 2 private playgrounds, and a school district with a 4 star rating. Soon we will even have a dog park and a fitness center! Our 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments boast wood-style flooring, private patios or balconies, washer & dryer connections, and we welcome all types of pets (additional fees may be charged for cats and dogs). Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. If you call Chateau Avalon home, visit the ...