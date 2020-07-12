All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Strawbridge Green Apartments

4649 Strawbridge St · (317) 942-3188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0.152 · Avail. Aug 20

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.77 · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.29 · Avail. Aug 1

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0.167 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 0.184 · Avail. Sep 9

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 0.22 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strawbridge Green Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Strawbridge Green offers our residents the convenience of living near the city, while providing the privacy of living outside. While you have the space to spread out and relax in our spacious apartments & townhomes or with your four-legged friend on one of our lawns, you will also love being within 20 minutes of downtown Indianapolis. Living in the neighborhood of Beech Grove, you will enjoy many features that you just can't find in the city, such as a resident-only swimming pool & sundeck, community laundry facilities, 2 private playgrounds, and a school district with a 4 star rating. Soon we will even have a dog park and a fitness center! Our 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments boast wood-style flooring, private patios or balconies, washer & dryer connections, and we welcome all types of pets (additional fees may be charged for cats and dogs). Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. If you call Chateau Avalon home, visit the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $0 up to half of monthly rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Other. Open parking. Please call for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Strawbridge Green Apartments have any available units?
Strawbridge Green Apartments has 9 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Strawbridge Green Apartments have?
Some of Strawbridge Green Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strawbridge Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Strawbridge Green Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strawbridge Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Strawbridge Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Strawbridge Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Strawbridge Green Apartments offers parking.
Does Strawbridge Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Strawbridge Green Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Strawbridge Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Strawbridge Green Apartments has a pool.
Does Strawbridge Green Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Strawbridge Green Apartments has accessible units.
Does Strawbridge Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Strawbridge Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.
