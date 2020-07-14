Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse concierge internet access

Welcome to Stonegate Apartments, Enjoy city living and the comfort of Indianapolis-living in this community.



Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind and are appointed with the premium materials and finishes you deserve such as central heating and air and dishwashers.



In addition to our great floor plans and maintenance free living, our community has the amenities you would expect and much more. For your pleasure, our community features washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, and a fitness center.



Enjoy the benefits of community living with the added perks of living minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Stonegate is ideally situated to give you easy access to the best of what the area has to offer. We are located a short distance from Lucas Oil Stadium, Shopping, and the Indianapolis Speedway.