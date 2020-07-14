All apartments in Indianapolis
Stonegate Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Stonegate Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1226 North Illinois Street · (317) 520-2047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1226 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonegate Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments, Enjoy city living and the comfort of Indianapolis-living in this community.\n\nOur spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind and are appointed with the premium materials and finishes you deserve such as central heating and air and dishwashers. \n\nIn addition to our great floor plans and maintenance free living, our community has the amenities you would expect and much more. For your pleasure, our community features washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, and a fitness center.\n\nEnjoy the benefits of community living with the added perks of living minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Stonegate is ideally situated to give you easy access to the best of what the area has to offer. We are located a short distance from Lucas Oil Stadium, Shopping, and the Indianapolis Speedway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonegate Apartments have any available units?
Stonegate Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonegate Apartments have?
Some of Stonegate Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonegate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stonegate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonegate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonegate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stonegate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stonegate Apartments offers parking.
Does Stonegate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonegate Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonegate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stonegate Apartments has a pool.
Does Stonegate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stonegate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stonegate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonegate Apartments has units with dishwashers.

