South and Madison

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions may apply. To view our Pet Policy, please select it from the Resident Center drop-down menu or speak to one of our team members for more information.
Parking Details: Carport: $20/month;
Open lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20/month; Storage closet: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.