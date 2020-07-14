All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like South and Madison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
South and Madison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

South and Madison

1834 Madison Village Dr · (317) 674-1305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1822-7A · Avail. now

$674

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B04 · Avail. Jul 24

$714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D06 · Avail. Jul 31

$942

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit C07 · Avail. now

$942

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 7232CT · Avail. now

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South and Madison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location. We are just minutes from Greenwood Park Mall, less than 10 minutes to I-65 with access to other major interstates, and only 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Spend a relaxing afternoon by our sparkling swimming pool and children's wading pool, hang out in our technology lounge or get your fit on in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Choose between one, two or three bedroom apartments or one, two or three bedroom townhomes and enjoy such amenities as open floor plans, spacious kitchens and closets, and private balconies or patios. Our community offers laundry rooms on each floor of the apartment buildings while our townhomes feature washer and dryer connections. Covered parking is also available. South & Madison offers the perfect balance of cosmopolitan style and small-town charm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions may apply. To view our Pet Policy, please select it from the Resident Center drop-down menu or speak to one of our team members for more information.
Parking Details: Carport: $20/month; Open lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20/month; Storage closet: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South and Madison have any available units?
South and Madison has 7 units available starting at $674 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does South and Madison have?
Some of South and Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South and Madison currently offering any rent specials?
South and Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South and Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, South and Madison is pet friendly.
Does South and Madison offer parking?
Yes, South and Madison offers parking.
Does South and Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South and Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South and Madison have a pool?
Yes, South and Madison has a pool.
Does South and Madison have accessible units?
No, South and Madison does not have accessible units.
Does South and Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South and Madison has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for South and Madison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity