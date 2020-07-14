South and Madison

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving 24hr maintenance carport courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location. We are just minutes from Greenwood Park Mall, less than 10 minutes to I-65 with access to other major interstates, and only 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Spend a relaxing afternoon by our sparkling swimming pool and children's wading pool, hang out in our technology lounge or get your fit on in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Choose between one, two or three bedroom apartments or one, two or three bedroom townhomes and enjoy such amenities as open floor plans, spacious kitchens and closets, and private balconies or patios. Our community offers laundry rooms on each floor of the apartment buildings while our townhomes feature washer and dryer connections. Covered parking is also available. South & Madison offers the perfect balance of cosmopolitan style and small-town charm.