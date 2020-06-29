All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Slate Run

Open Now until 5pm
9555 International Circle ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46268
College Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Slate Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
package receiving
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St. Vincent Hospital medical centers are nearby, as well as the College Park and Meridian Street corridors. Its an easy commute to downtown, Broad Ripple Village or the Keystone at the Crossing and Fashion Mall areas. There are numerous shopping, dining and entertainment choices in nearby Carmel as well. Each studio, one and two bedroom apartment home has been updated with contemporary interior finishes, including a built-in microwave, new maple cabinets, granite-like counters and custom paint. In addition, there is attic storage within the apartment. Most homes include a garden patio and washer/dryer connections. The community is located with the Pike Township School District. Your small pets are welcome. Call or visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: admin fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25 -1 pet; $35- 2 pets
restrictions: 25 lbs or less
Parking Details: Not designated-122 spaces.
Storage Details: Attic space in all apartments

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Slate Run have any available units?
Slate Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Slate Run have?
Some of Slate Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Slate Run currently offering any rent specials?
Slate Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Slate Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Slate Run is pet friendly.
Does Slate Run offer parking?
Yes, Slate Run offers parking.
Does Slate Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Slate Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Slate Run have a pool?
No, Slate Run does not have a pool.
Does Slate Run have accessible units?
Yes, Slate Run has accessible units.
Does Slate Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Slate Run has units with dishwashers.
