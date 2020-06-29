Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly package receiving

Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St. Vincent Hospital medical centers are nearby, as well as the College Park and Meridian Street corridors. Its an easy commute to downtown, Broad Ripple Village or the Keystone at the Crossing and Fashion Mall areas. There are numerous shopping, dining and entertainment choices in nearby Carmel as well. Each studio, one and two bedroom apartment home has been updated with contemporary interior finishes, including a built-in microwave, new maple cabinets, granite-like counters and custom paint. In addition, there is attic storage within the apartment. Most homes include a garden patio and washer/dryer connections. The community is located with the Pike Township School District. Your small pets are welcome. Call or visit today!