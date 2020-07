Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court carport coffee bar key fob access online portal pool table

Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony. When you move to Riverchase, you also have an amazing array of community amenities at your fingertips. You’ll enjoy our robust fitness center and tennis court, inviting clubhouse, refreshing swimming pool, convenient business center, complimentary package receiving services and much more. Five sensational floor plans ensure that you’ll find your perfect home!



Enjoy living in the exciting Indianapolis area—there’s plenty to do downtown and closer to home. Catch a Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium, visit the Indianapolis Zoo or spend a day at Easley Winery! Staying local? Get a few swings in at the Country Club of Indianapolis, visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or shop Lafayette Square. There’s something for everyone!



Contact us today an