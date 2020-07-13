All apartments in Indianapolis
Retreat Northwest

1130 Racquet Club North Dr · (317) 680-5255
Location

1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1317B · Avail. Sep 9

$749

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 1250D · Avail. now

$842

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 1232C · Avail. now

$856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 942 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. Sep 10

$899

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 1203B · Avail. Aug 11

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1281B · Avail. Aug 11

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9329D · Avail. Sep 11

$1,160

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit 9329C · Avail. Aug 9

$1,160

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat Northwest.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr laundry
carport
hot tub
online portal
Beauty, functionality, and charm blend to create the living experience you have been searching for at The Retreat Northwest. With a one million dollar property-wide renovation, and situated among mature trees and lush lawns on the northwest side of Indianapolis, our community blends stylish apartment living with tranquil park-like grounds in one convenient location. Lots of local eateries and fabulous shopping are a short drive from The Retreat Northwest. If an easy commute is on your wish list, our residents enjoy the easy access we provide to public transportation as well as major freeways including I-465. Call today and schedule a tour. We look forward to showing you the ideal apartment in Indianapolis, The Retreat Northwest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $4.50/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $10/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat Northwest have any available units?
Retreat Northwest has 15 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat Northwest have?
Some of Retreat Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat Northwest is pet friendly.
Does Retreat Northwest offer parking?
Yes, Retreat Northwest offers parking.
Does Retreat Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Retreat Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat Northwest have a pool?
Yes, Retreat Northwest has a pool.
Does Retreat Northwest have accessible units?
No, Retreat Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat Northwest has units with dishwashers.
