Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access volleyball court cats allowed 24hr laundry carport hot tub online portal

Beauty, functionality, and charm blend to create the living experience you have been searching for at The Retreat Northwest. With a one million dollar property-wide renovation, and situated among mature trees and lush lawns on the northwest side of Indianapolis, our community blends stylish apartment living with tranquil park-like grounds in one convenient location. Lots of local eateries and fabulous shopping are a short drive from The Retreat Northwest. If an easy commute is on your wish list, our residents enjoy the easy access we provide to public transportation as well as major freeways including I-465. Call today and schedule a tour. We look forward to showing you the ideal apartment in Indianapolis, The Retreat Northwest.