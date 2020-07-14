Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed internet access

Luxury apartments just steps away from Mass Avenue in downtown Indy. Pulliam Square is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, IN just steps from Mass Ave and Monument Circle. Pulliam Square features modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a location second to none. With a walk score of 98, there is a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options just steps away. Pulliam is proud to be the home of The Tap craft beer bar, with over 50 beers on tap, nearly 400 bottles of beer, and a menu that changes daily. Our spacious, modern apartments feature upscale finishes like wood-style plank floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, floor to ceiling windows, and balconies/patios. Our residents come home to a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, coffee bar, recreation area with pool and ping-pong tables, courtyard with gas fire-pit and city views, bocce ball court, and ...