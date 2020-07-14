All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
Pulliam Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Pulliam Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Pulliam Square

152 E New York St · (317) 961-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign by 7/15 and get one month free, plus waived fees - save up to $2600!
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 531 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$2,162

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,886

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 007 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1754 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pulliam Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
internet access
Luxury apartments just steps away from Mass Avenue in downtown Indy. Pulliam Square is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, IN just steps from Mass Ave and Monument Circle. Pulliam Square features modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a location second to none. With a walk score of 98, there is a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options just steps away. Pulliam is proud to be the home of The Tap craft beer bar, with over 50 beers on tap, nearly 400 bottles of beer, and a menu that changes daily. Our spacious, modern apartments feature upscale finishes like wood-style plank floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, floor to ceiling windows, and balconies/patios. Our residents come home to a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, coffee bar, recreation area with pool and ping-pong tables, courtyard with gas fire-pit and city views, bocce ball court, and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pet)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot: $125/month. Garage for $125. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pulliam Square have any available units?
Pulliam Square has 12 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Pulliam Square have?
Some of Pulliam Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pulliam Square currently offering any rent specials?
Pulliam Square is offering the following rent specials: Sign by 7/15 and get one month free, plus waived fees - save up to $2600!
Is Pulliam Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Pulliam Square is pet friendly.
Does Pulliam Square offer parking?
Yes, Pulliam Square offers parking.
Does Pulliam Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pulliam Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pulliam Square have a pool?
Yes, Pulliam Square has a pool.
Does Pulliam Square have accessible units?
No, Pulliam Square does not have accessible units.
Does Pulliam Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pulliam Square has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSt. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth PerryNear EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler UniversityIvy Tech Community College