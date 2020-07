Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool 24hr maintenance package receiving on-site laundry business center clubhouse hot tub internet access

Welcome to traditional living in one of the north side's most charming neighborhoods. At Northview Apartments you are minutes away from I-465, Keystone at the Crossing, Nora, Broad Ripple, The Monon Trail, shopping, and just steps away from all this beautiful area has to offer.